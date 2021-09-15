CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to meet executives from Microsoft, Disney on COVID-19 vaccine mandate - WSJ

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Wednesday with executives from companies including Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to advance his COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector, the Wall Street Journal reported here.

The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact COVID-19 vaccine mandates and will be meeting major employers on Wednesday at the White House to discuss the mandate issue.

Last week, the United States introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors. The mandate faces legal, political and enforcement challenges.

