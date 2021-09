BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Commission adopted a new growth policy Tuesday morning. The process started about two years ago. The Gallatin County Planning Department formed this policy with public input. But most of the involvement came after the department released the first draft of the policy. Over 300 comments poured in and about a quarter of them asked for more guidance on wildlife and wildlife habitat.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO