The Mix Up Bar, tucked away to the left of T. Cook’s at the Royal Palms Resort & Spa, is one of my favorite places to hang out over a cocktail. Like the lovely old resort in which it’s nestled, the room is gracious, intimate and — if you time it right — blessedly quiet, the kind of place where you might strike up a desultory conversation with the bartender or your fellow drinkers at the bar, socially distanced, of course. It’s also a good place to make an early dinner of the happy hour selections, which are never the cheap, filling fodder served elsewhere.

