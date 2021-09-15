Recycling Mystery: K-Cups & Other Coffee Pods
There’s no doubt that single-serve coffee makers are downright convenient. Java drinkers can make just one cup of coffee to their exact liking while their housemates, office mates, or clients can make coffee (or tea, hot chocolate, chai) to their own personal tastes. No more arguments over how dark or light or which flavor to brew the community coffee pot. The major downside to a single-serve coffee maker is the plastic pod that remains after you make the coffee. There are many brands of single-serving coffee makers on the market and a few different types of little pods that hold that delightful, personal, single-serving of coffee grounds. Unfortunately, that single-use coffee pod is very hard to recycle.earth911.com
