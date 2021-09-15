Recycling Mystery: K-Cups & Other Coffee Pods

Fast, flavorful, and not a fortune. Your coffee (maker) order is ready. Coffee connoisseurs can get very serious about fancy beans and brewing techniques. Here in the test kitchen, we use coffee refractometers and other methods to assess the quality of the coffee from the machines we review. We understand what makes a $300 coffee maker valuable and that the cup it brews is a work of art. But we also live in the real world, where the majority of coffee machines on kitchen counters are inexpensive workhorses that people rely on to wake them up every morning. The question we asked before our most recent coffee maker testing: Can you brew a great cup on the cheap? We found that yes, you can. Perk up, coffee-loving bargain hunters—this deal’s for you.

