Carteret County, NC

FEATURE: Surviving and rebuilding after Hurricane Florence

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTERET COUNTY — The thing about a hurricane is that you will never be the same again. You will be stronger and wiser because there are some things you can only learn in a storm. On the morning of Sept. 14, 2018, a large and slow-moving Category 1 hurricane made landfall; her name was Florence. Over 30 inches of rain were measured and exceeded the highest single storm rainfall amounts ever seen in the portion of the state. Damage estimates were reported of $16.7 billion, as 74,563 structures were flooded and 140,000 North Carolinians registered for disaster assistance after the storm.

