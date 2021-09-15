CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millvale, PA

Millvale police asking public's help locating burglary suspect

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5X69_0bwYYKgO00

Millvale police are asking the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who was charged this week with committing multiple burglaries.

Police are seeking Elwood Bartrug after he was identified on a home surveillance video breaking into one of the homes.

Bartrug was captured on the video breaking into the home and then running out when an alarm went off.

On Monday, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Bartrug with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and one felony count of theft, according to online dockets.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported police were able to track Bartrug to a home where he was staying this week, but when he came to the door, they asked for his identification and he fled. Police reported Bartrug took off running through the house and jumped out a third story window, landed in an alley and fled.

Police reported on its Facebook site that a reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.

Police can be reached at 412-821-3410 or by dialing 911.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millvale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Millvale, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
CNN

The 2021 Emmy Awards

"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor wins lead actor in a drama series. Josh O'Connor won the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown." Olivia Colman wins Emmy for "The Crown" From CNN's Chloe Melas. Olivia Colman has done it, she took home...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Wpxi
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy