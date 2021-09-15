CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Kenneth Dean Byrum

Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Dean "Kenny" Byrum, 58, of 1203 New Hope Road, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Born in Pasquotank County on June 24, 1963, he was the son of Peggy Sawyer Byrum of Hertford and the late Kelford Lyonel Byrum. He was employed with the Christian Broadcasting Network based in Virginia Beach, VA as an electrician. He grew up in the fellowship of Woodland United Methodist Church, and throughout his life he was an avid outdoorsman where he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Active in sports, he had coached both in Chesapeake, VA and in Perquimans County, including having coached Little League Baseball and most recently with the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team. He was known for his quick wit, and he touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with constantly making people smile. Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife of 27 years, Tiffany Manning Byrum; a daughter, Sara Sanders (husband, Joshua) of Virginia Beach; four sons, Mitchell Byrum (wife, Victoria), Mason Byrum, and Trent Byrum, all of Hertford, and Ryan Byrum (wife, Erin) of Camden; a sister, Denise Byrum Brandon of Hertford; two grandchildren, Melanie Byrum of Hertford and Graysen Byrum of Camden. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastors Barry Lane and Wayne Wood. Friends may visit with the family at the graveside immediately following the service, or other times at the home of his mother, 1227 New Hope Road, Hertford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to State Employees' Credit Union, 142 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, NC 27944, and designated for use in an educational fund being established for his twin sons, Mason and Trent Byrum. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

