Barco, NC

Madge Marie Hayman Todd

Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadge Marie Hayman Todd, “Granny Madge” of Barco, NC answered her call from our Lord at her daughter’s home on September 12, 2021. A native of Currituck, she was born on a snowy morning January 9, 1926 to the late Joseph Hayman and Mildred Caroon Hayman on Waterlily Island and was the widow of Irby Lee Todd after sixty three years of marriage. Granny Madge told the story of books being very scarce in 1926 and how her mother was lucky enough to get a book to read while awaiting the birth of her first child. The story was about a gypsy named Madge; thus, that’s how she got her name, which she felt was a curse. She married a Navy man during World War II and thus became the gypsy, Madge, traveling the world, living in Asia and Europe as well as much of the United States. She became an expert at breaking down, packing up, moving, unpacking and setting up a new home for her family with laughter and hard work. She loved her family fiercely and adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Granny Madge loved to cook, sew, craft and share those talents. She is survived by four daughters, Barbara Todd Hutchins (R. Wendel) of Plymouth, NC, Rebecca Todd Garrenton (Wayne) of Grandy, NC, Donna Todd Manning (Stewart) of Elizabeth City, NC and M. Lynn Todd (Norman Gregory) of Chesapeake, VA; one son, Kenneth Lee Todd (Donna) of Missouri; an adopted daughter, Sarah Wagoner (Lew) of Barco, NC; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven granchildren. Besides her mother, father, husband and a grandchild, she lost her best friend and only sibling, her sister Alma Hayman Ross in 2015. Until Alma’s passing they visited often, talked daily, still played like little girls and cherished their deep love and friendship. A special thank you to Community Care and Hospice for their loving care and support. Julie, Amy, Channel, Mary and Pastor Davin brought joy to our mother and our family during a very difficult and emotional time. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Todd. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

www.dailyadvance.com

