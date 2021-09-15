CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hula hoop world record holder attacked in park for wearing ‘revealing clothing’

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A hula hooping instructor with a Guinness World Record was heckled at a park in Las Vegas , Nevada, by a stranger who accused her of wearing an “obscene” outfit.

Getti Kehayova, 43, was practising hula hooping while hanging upside down from monkey bars, when a woman walked up to her and confronted her about her sliding top that showed her white sports bra underneath, according to a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

A person was filming Kehayova, who holds a Guinness record for spinning the largest hula hoop , when she was heckled by the woman. Her partner and son were close by at the time.

Kehayova, who was wearing a white tank top and running shorts, asked the woman to step back, informing her that she was trying to film. But the woman interrupted her again as she resumed her practice.

“This is the place where kids play. This place is for families... for families! You can’t just be half-naked up there,” the woman, who was with a toddler inside a pram, could be heard screaming in the video.

Turning to Kehayova’s partner, the woman asked: “Are you okay with this?”

“You don’t have to make a scene with this,” her partner said, in an attempt to defuse the situation. The woman became even more furious after seeing Kehayova’s son start recording the incident on a mobile phone.

“Everyone is in love with this TikTok. I mean that is so obscene,” she said and continued her rant about Kehayova’s outfit. “I cannot believe you are doing this in our neighbourhood. There is almost no clothing. Almost no clothing.”

Intervening again, Kehayova’s partner can be seen requesting the woman to “please just go”, but the woman continues berating Kehayova.

As her partner stepped up closer to the stranger asking her to leave them alone, she retaliated, saying: “I have a baby here. You are going to wake up my baby.”

The woman then snatched Kehayova’s hoop from her and threw it to the ground, forcing the athlete to step down from the bar where she was practising.

The man who was filming the incident from a distance, closed in on them, angering the woman further. “What are you doing? Why are you filming?” she screamed, before turning to Kehayova’s son, asking him to stay away from her baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbOJ0_0bwYXfzK00

The boy, visibly scared, raises both his arms, with Kehayova asking the woman to not yell at her son. “ What is your problem? I was just working out,” she said.

“Why do you have to wear revealing clothing for working out?” asked the woman, herself dressed in a skirt and top, prompting Kehayova to point out: “You are wearing revealing clothes yourself.”

At this point, the woman snatches the hoop from Kehayova, tossing it across the park. "You’re filming it for TikTok? How about this? Let me show you what you can do for a TikTok," she yelled.

Upset with what just transpired, Kehayova turned to her partner, deciding to leave as the woman bellowed “find someplace else to bare your belly”.

Kehayova shared the entire incident on TikTok. “I am still shaken by this!” she said in her post, urging her followers to spread love, not hate.

The TikTok video, which was posted on 29 August, has since gone viral, with several users expressing shock at the incident and support for Kehayova.

