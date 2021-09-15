CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Snowmass history: (Temporarily) blinded by the light

By Aspen Historical Society
Aspen Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Snow blindness hospitalizes two here this week,” announced the Aspen Daily Times on Sept. 8, 1961. “Two men were hospitalized in Aspen this week from snow blindness as a result of surprise snow storms over the Labor Day weekend. The two, Joseph Vigil and Joseph Chacon, both sheep herders for Dave and Perry Christensen, Snowmass, suffered eye damage while attempting to bring out the Christensen flocks in the bright sunshine early this week,” the paper reported.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
