As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported in late August, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials “announced a new $50 million program to screen, test and remove lead from roughly 2,800 Lancaster County homes over the next decade. ... Called Lead-Free Families, the program was touted as the first of its kind to be funded and led by a health system. The announcement was made in Columbia Borough, home to one of the first Lead-Free Families’ clients.” The Lancaster General Health Board of Trustees approved the funding in the spring of 2020.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO