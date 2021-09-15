Conor McGregor in a pink suit jacket at the VMAs in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Conor McGregor seems keen to bury the hatchet with Machine Gun Kelly.

The former two-weight UFC champion was seen on video Sunday throwing drink at the rapper.

McGregor reportedly wanted a selfie with Kelly, but the rapper denied him the photo.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Conor McGregor wants to bury the hatchet with Machine Gun Kelly, after calling him a "little vanilla rapper" Sunday at the MTV VMAs ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

"There's no beef," he said Tuesday on the Adam's Apple show on YouTube. "There's no problem," he added.

The wild altercation overshadowed the former two-weight UFC champion's invitation to present an award at the shindig designed to celebrate musical artists.

Rapper Kelly attended the show with his actor partner Megan Fox.

According to reports, McGregor slid into Fox's DMs on social media, before requesting a selfie with Kelly on the red carpet. The Irishman's mood then soured when the musician apparently denied him a photograph.

The 33-year-old was then seen throwing a drink at Kelly and looking angry in a video clip posted online.

Conor McGregor reacts during his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The fighter's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, refuted the report that McGregor wanted a photo with Kelly. "Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture," she told ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi .

Talking to Entertainment Tonight about the incident, McGregor said: "I don't even know the guy."

He added: "Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers … I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

Reflecting on the ordeal later to Adam's Apple, McGregor said he was "just going to have a good time."

He added that Kelly is welcome at his UFC fights: "That's it, all love, it's all good. Come to the next fight, come watch me perform any time. I'll perform, no problem. Everyone is more than welcome to come to my fights, to the shows."