CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Conor McGregor wants to bury the hatchet with Machine Gun Kelly, after calling him a 'little vanilla rapper'

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUgIR_0bwYWvgf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOnaD_0bwYWvgf00
Conor McGregor in a pink suit jacket at the VMAs in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

  • Conor McGregor seems keen to bury the hatchet with Machine Gun Kelly.
  • The former two-weight UFC champion was seen on video Sunday throwing drink at the rapper.
  • McGregor reportedly wanted a selfie with Kelly, but the rapper denied him the photo.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Conor McGregor wants to bury the hatchet with Machine Gun Kelly, after calling him a "little vanilla rapper" Sunday at the MTV VMAs ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

"There's no beef," he said Tuesday on the Adam's Apple show on YouTube. "There's no problem," he added.

The wild altercation overshadowed the former two-weight UFC champion's invitation to present an award at the shindig designed to celebrate musical artists.

Rapper Kelly attended the show with his actor partner Megan Fox.

According to reports, McGregor slid into Fox's DMs on social media, before requesting a selfie with Kelly on the red carpet. The Irishman's mood then soured when the musician apparently denied him a photograph.

The 33-year-old was then seen throwing a drink at Kelly and looking angry in a video clip posted online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XE2xU_0bwYWvgf00
Conor McGregor reacts during his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The fighter's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, refuted the report that McGregor wanted a photo with Kelly. "Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture," she told ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi .

Talking to Entertainment Tonight about the incident, McGregor said: "I don't even know the guy."

He added: "Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers … I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

Reflecting on the ordeal later to Adam's Apple, McGregor said he was "just going to have a good time."

He added that Kelly is welcome at his UFC fights: "That's it, all love, it's all good. Come to the next fight, come watch me perform any time. I'll perform, no problem. Everyone is more than welcome to come to my fights, to the shows."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NESN

Conor McGregor Addresses Throwing Drink At Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

Conor McGregor might have himself a new feud, and it’s with someone who’s not involved in any kind of combat sport. McGregor engaged in a brief red carpet spat with Machine Gun Kelly at Sunday night’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards show in Brooklyn. The UFC superstar at one point launched a drink at MGK, and their respective parties needed to be separated by the event’s security.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
foxwilmington.com

VMAs Red Carpet Scuffle Between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly

The MTV Video Music Awards is always a wild night, but at Sunday’s awards, the biggest moment happened on the red carpet before the show. A dust up broke out between UFC fighter Connor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with actress Megan Fox caught in the middle. When Fox and MGK refused to pose for a photo with McGregor, he allegedly threw a drink at them. Photos show McGregor lunging at the rapper as security guards held him back. McGregor has since denied there was a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly get into argument at the VMAs, reports claim

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet after getting into a fight, reports claim.According to a few photographs and videos, McGregor is seen being held back by security guards as he attempts to take a swing at the 31-year-old musician. In one video, the 33-year-old professional boxer also spilled a drink at Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.As reported by TMZ, the situation escalated when the “Papercuts” singer “couldn’t hear” what the UFC boxer was trying to say to him on the red carpet, followed by...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatchet#Rapper#Vanilla#Combat#Axelle Bauer Griffin#Ufc#Mtv#Irishman#Espn
Popculture

Why Justin Bieber Fans Think He Accidentally Revealed That Hailey Is Pregnant

Monday night's 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Posts Heartbreaking Girlfriend Photo

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather recently took to his Instagram account to reminisce his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who passed away last year. She was mother of three of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s children and died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The specific cause of...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
COMBAT SPORTS
Insider

Insider

133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy