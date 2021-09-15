CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault Group and RCI Bank investment to boost heycar's growth in France

am-online.com
 5 days ago

Renault Group and RCI Bank and Services have acquired a stake in the heycar-owning Mobility Trader Holding business. The French car manufacturer said that it will actively contribute to the development of the heycar platform in Europe “in close collaboration with its dealers” as a result of the deal. Retailers’...

www.am-online.com

just-auto.com

Renault mulls up to 2,000 France job cuts

Renault says it may cut up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in France, as it looks to transition to new mobility. The automaker’s management and French labour bodies have started talks with a view to concluding a nationwide multi-year labour agreement for the period, 2022-2024. Despite the job reductions,...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

4 Bank of America Moonshot Investments

The strategy research team at Bank of America Securities has identified 14 technologies that are going to reshape our world. Here's a look at four of the technologies and a few of the companies working in them.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Cinch rebuffs ‘far-fetched’ Motorpoint acquisition rumours

Constellation Automotive’s cinch online car retail platform has strongly denied “far-fetched” rumours that it is lining up an approach to acquire used car supermarket giant Motorpoint. Reports had linked BCA’s sister retail business with a move for the UK’s largest independent used car retailer, which is currently embarking on a...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Deutsche's investment bank head stresses controls to remain "boring"

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn)'s investment bank, Mark Fedorcik, on Tuesday stressed that the division was focused on internal controls to make sure the lender remains "boring". Deutsche's controls for money laundering and other issues in recent years have come under the scrutiny of regulators, putting...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Luxury Interior Design Market Increasing Investment is expected to boost Market Growth

Latest survey on Worldwide Luxury Interior Design Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Worldwide Luxury Interior Design. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Luxury Interior Design market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Stantec, AECOM Technology, HOK, Cannon Design, Wilson Associates, IA Interior Architects, Perkins Eastman, Nelson, Gensler, Perkins+Will, M Moser Associates, DB & B, HKS, Leo A Daly, HBA, ShimmerScreen, Gold Mantis, CCD, Areen Design Services, Jacobs, Callison, NBBJ, SOM & SmithGroupJJR.
MARKETS
dbusiness.com

NAI Group in Troy Receives Investment to Drive Production Growth

Pritzker Private Capital (PPC), a leader in family direct investing based in Chicago, announced today that it has invested in NAI Group in Troy, a privately held manufacturer of connectivity solutions that power telecommunications, industrial, and medical applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. PPC and co-investors are investing...
TROY, MI
MarketWatch

Citizens Financial buying investment bank JMP Group

Citizens Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to acquire JMP Group LLC for $7.50 a share, or $149 million in cash. Shares of JMP Group, which provides investment banking and related services, rose 3.6% to $7.55 in pre-market trades. Citizens chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said the deal will broaden the Providence, R.I.-based lender's presence in commercial banking, as well as its business in San Francisco and New York, where JMP operates. Citizens vice chairman and head of commercial banking Donald McCree said JMP offers "a wealth of talented bankers" and an institutional equities franchise. Shares of Citizens fell 0.3% to $42.77 in premarket trades.
MARKETS
Benzinga

VEON Ventures Boosts Investment In ShopUp

Connectivity and internet services provider VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) ramped up investment in Bangladesh's full-stack B2B commerce platform ShopUp. ShopUp has raised $75 million through this investment round led by Valar Ventures. The round brings ShopUp's total funding to over $110 million. VEON Ventures division, alongside Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures,...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
am-online.com

Cambria takes further step to go private after successful buy-out

Cambria Automobiles has taken another step towards private ownership after announcing its intention to stop trading on the stock market as a listed company by October 13. The move follows the successful £82.5 million takeover of the business by chief executive Mark Lavery, which exceeded the 75% acceptance rate needed to succeed earlier this week.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

MG appoints Patrick Klaus Beyer to lead digital marketing strategy

MG Motor UK has named Patrick Klaus Beyer as its new head of digital, responsible for digital marketing across the brand. He joins MG from Honda, where he was in charge of digital marketing across Europe from July 2018. Prior to that, he worked across several marketing roles for both Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota Motor Europe.
BUSINESS
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Baanx FinTech Invests in Iowa’s Maxwell State Bank

B2B2C platform Baanx is now the third-largest shareholder in Maxwell State Bank, which is regulated by the U.S., after a multimillion-dollar deal to bolster cybersecurity as well as banking access in the country, a press release says. "We are very excited to have taken a stake in Maxwell and be...
IOWA STATE
Entrepreneur

The Growth of Sustainable Investing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. There has been tremendous growth in the amount of investment capital directed towards climate change, environmental issues and sustainable investing. Annual cash flow into sustainable funds more than doubled from 2019 to 2020 and has increased tenfold since 2018. What has caused this rapid growth, and what can be expected for the future growth of sustainable investing?
MARKETS
AFP

German airline Lufthansa approves capital increase

Europe's largest airline group Lufthansa, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday it would seek to raise more than two billion euros with a capital increase. The German company said its executive board had agreed to a share issue from Wednesday and "the gross proceeds are expected to amount to 2.140 billion euros ($2.51 billion)". Lufthansa said the transaction, intended to improve its equity position and help repay state aid provided in the course of the pandemic, was underwritten by a syndicate of 14 banks. "All members of the Executive Board of the company have also committed to participate in the capital increase and to exercise all subscription rights received in relation to their shares in full," it said.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Telegraph's top 10 growth funds to boost your savings

The Growth 10 highlights the best funds for investors seeking the highest return for their money. The Telegraph 25 is the definitive list of our favourite funds and we also showcase the best 10 funds for income, preserving your money, investing ethically and keeping costs low with ETFs. The Telegraph...
MARKETS
am-online.com

Hyundai and Volkswagen announce partnerships with eDynamix

Hyundai Motor UK and Volkswagen UK have announced partnerships with eDynamix as part of efforts to automate and streamline their dealers' aftersales customer service. Hyundai has partnered with eDynamix to launch the next phase in the development of its workshop automation system while Volkswagen will offer a fully digitised self-serve journey by introducing eDynamix online check-in, with AutoPoint Digital key-drop and collection lockers.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Cazoo acquires SMH Fleet Solutions for £70m

Cazoo remains acquisitive after snapping up logistics business SMH Fleet Solutions (SMH) for £70 million. The online car retailer has been stacking up acquisitions since the start of September, with its £25m purchase of Cazana after listing on the New York Stock Exchange at the end of August. Cazoo took...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

China looks to consolidate over-populated EV market

Chinese Government officials have indicated that the country is set to consolidate its electric vehicle (EV) sector after the country delivered too many zero-emissions car makers. Over the past decade China has heavily promote its domestic EV manufacturing sector and boosted incentives for car buyers as part of efforts to...
CARS

