Renault Group and RCI Bank investment to boost heycar's growth in France

Europe's largest airline group Lufthansa, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday it would seek to raise more than two billion euros with a capital increase. The German company said its executive board had agreed to a share issue from Wednesday and "the gross proceeds are expected to amount to 2.140 billion euros ($2.51 billion)". Lufthansa said the transaction, intended to improve its equity position and help repay state aid provided in the course of the pandemic, was underwritten by a syndicate of 14 banks. "All members of the Executive Board of the company have also committed to participate in the capital increase and to exercise all subscription rights received in relation to their shares in full," it said.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO