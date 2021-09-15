Call Of Duty 2022 Is A Narcos-Inspired 'Modern Warfare' Sequel
The next Call Of Duty game is supposedly inspired by Netflix's crime thriller show Narcos and will continue the campaign set up in the Modern Warfare reboot. Says who? Says Tom Henderson. And, usually that's enough, seeing as the leaker has been bang on about announcements for Warzone, Vanguard, Battlefield, and more ahead of time. Codenamed "Project Cortez", it's Video Games Chronicle who adds that players will be an undercover special forces soldier fighting against Colombian drug cartels in the next game.www.gamingbible.co.uk
