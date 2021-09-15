CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Xbox App update lets you stream console games from the cloud

By Julian Horsey
 4 days ago
Microsoft has released a new update for its Windows Xbox application that now allows Windows 10 PCs to stream console games from the cloud or your home console with ease. The new Xbox app update allows you to enjoy playing Xbox games anywhere in your home and the update includes the ability to play Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud and games directly from your console with Xbox remote play.

