In March 2021, Denise Richards told Hollywood Life that co-parenting their two daughters, Sam and Lola, with their dad, Charlie Sheen, was “getting along well.” Meanwhile, her daughter Eloise, whom Richards adopted as an infant, “has a neurological condition” and so is “nonverbal,” The Washington Post notes. However, the young girl still manages to say some words, and some are quite endearing, like the moment when she referred to Aaron Phypers after he adopted her as “Dad,” reports Access Hollywood.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO