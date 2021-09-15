Colson Whitehead's Latest Gives Readers A Half-Crook You'll Wholly Love

Back for its 47th year, ArtSpan’s SF Open Studios (now rechristened, cutely, “Wide Open Studios”) returns after a virtual 2020 installment that saw its artists creatively taking to Instagram and other social media to give you walk-throughs of their studios. (You can visit the ArtSpan Youtube channel for more of last year’s goodies.) From Fri/17-November 21—in person!—you can experience “traditional open studios, artist-hosted happy hours, opening celebrations, sidewalk pop-ups, and virtual happenings.” There’s a web app, too, that they’re really pushing (you can find calendar info on that when you download) as well as the giant display of works from more than 400 participating artists at SOMArts, starting October 21. Slip on your mask, grab your vax proof, and support some local artists and makers, why don’t you? More info here.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO