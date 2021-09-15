CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colson Whitehead's Latest Gives Readers A Half-Crook You'll Wholly Love

ktep.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heist with a cast of zany characters, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, questionable criminal skills, and of course, a bumbling, incompetent thief or two are undoubtedly part of the charm of Colson Whitehead's Harlem Shuffle. But the novel is also a powerful tale of a man's love for his family and the neighborhood where he lives. And the man at the center of that tale is a devastatingly enjoyable character who has a true gift for words — if not always the smartest actions.

www.ktep.org

