‘Zool’ Was Home Computing’s Shot At Sonic, And It Kinda Missed

By Mike Diver
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a brand-new Redimensioned remake available on Steam, it's a good time to rewind to 1992 and revisit Zool: Ninja of the Nth Dimension. Developed by Sheffield's Gremlin Graphics, this high-tempo platformer was soon being billed as a rival to SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog, an equivalent (if not superior) in terms of style and speed for the Commodore Amiga (and it'll feature on the A500 Mini, next year). But Zool had a problem upon its launch: it was too darn fast for the Amiga's outdated controller.

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

