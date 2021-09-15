CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How St. Paul prioritizes people in its transportation planning

By Zak Accuardi
GreenBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Paul, Minnesota, has taken an ambitious and important step toward meeting its climate and equity goals, passing two new pieces of legislation last month — one eliminating minimum parking requirements from city zoning code, and the other introducing a new zoning ordinance that prioritizes safer, healthier, low-carbon transportation options in new development projects. Saint Paul is among the largest cities in the country to fully eliminate minimum parking requirements, and joins a small but growing list of U.S. cities who have adopted best-in-class development rules to promote sustainable transportation choices.

GreenBiz

How electrified, equitable mobility can transform US cities

This article is sponsored by WSP USA. The transportation sector drives nearly a quarter of carbon emissions globally, so there is a clear need to decarbonize transportation. Electric vehicles (EVs) are a leading choice. While next-generation electric cars and long-haul trucks have generated considerable fanfare, electric transit buses far outnumber electric trucks and are a largely overlooked — but more accessible — option.
TRAFFIC
NEWS10 ABC

Plans for Albany public transportation hub in the works

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold for local government including plans for a new transit hub near Albany’s Greyhound station. “People do come from out of town and they wonder, ‘Which way do I go?’ Let’s direct them. Let’s give them something comfortable,” said one CDTA rider.
ALBANY, NY
psrc.org

Regional Transportation Plan and Equity

The Transportation Policy Board will review preliminary results of the analysis of the Regional Transportation Plan at its meeting on September 9. The analysis incorporates the draft financial strategy and updated project list. The new Regional Transportation Plan now being developed will extend the planning horizon to 2050 and provide a blueprint for improving mobility as the region grows.
TRAFFIC
