How St. Paul prioritizes people in its transportation planning

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — If you live in Ellicott City, good news! It’s ranked the best place to live in Maryland scoring the 10th spot on Money Magazine’s “Best Places To Live” list. This year’s rankings were out of 1,300 US cities. “There is not any place in America that comes close to the heart and the vibe and the community feel of Ellicott City,” said Pam Long, Ellicott City Board of Directors and owner of Pam Long Photography. A diverse and quirky town that’s brimming with history. “To me, it feels like a Hallmark town, like everyone knows everyone,” said Teresa Graham,...

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO