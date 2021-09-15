Sense of adventure, love of people, defined Lexington architect Bob Verrier

When Lexington’s Carlos Verrier is asked about his favorite memory of his late father, Bob, he pauses. It’s not a single memory that comes to mind. It’s a combination, a reel of images playing in his mind of childhood trips. These were often adventures to the beach in Mexico. Bob taught his kids to swim. He loved body surfing. Carlos recalls one particularly thrilling excursion, riding in the back of a truck over a rickety bridge made partly of tires and rope to reach a remote and highly-prized beach spot.