These Cryptocurrencies Are Seeing Higher Interest Than Dogecoin On Twitter Today

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday, as per Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is seeing the highest interest on the microblogging platform. Bitcoin traded 2.76% higher at $47,075.06 over the past 24 hours. BTC is down 27.4% from its all-time high.

Bloomberg reported that Fidelity Investments has urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in a private meeting.

Meanwhile, the SEC chairman Gary Gensler told lawmakers on Tuesday that the regulator is working to create new rules to protect investors in the volatile crypto market and that tokens listed on crypto trading platforms should be treated as securities.

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD): Elrond, the cryptocurrency that seeks to incentivize distributed networks to run smart contracts, is the second-most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter. The altcoin traded 3.5% higher at $274.65 over 24 hours at press time, but is down 9.3% from its all-time high.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL): Solana, which recently emerged as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, continues to trend at the third spot on Cointrendz’s list. The altcoin is down 2.3% during the past 24 hours to $161.93 and is also down 24.2% from its all-time high.

The price of Solana’s SOL tokens dropped more than 13% in value following a prolonged downtime that lasted over half a day and developers have succeeded in getting the blockchain network online early Wednesday, CoinDesk reported.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was placed on the fourth sport on the Cointrendz list. ETH traded 2.6% higher at $3,402.46 over 24 hours at press time. Since its all-time high, the cryptocurrency is down 22.1%.

Velas (CRYPTO: VLX): Velas is trending on the fifth spot on the Cointrendz list. VLX traded 5.4% higher at $0.1433 over 24 hours at press time, but is down 31.4% from its all-time high.

The cryptocurrency is seeing high interest on Twitter after the WAG token of WagyuSwap (CRYPTO: WAG), a decentralized exchange (DEX) built upon the Velas blockchain, surged 86 times in value.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) are the other most-mentioned coins on Twitter.

