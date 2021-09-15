The Queen's Balmoral living room is practically identical in photos taken forty years apart
The Queen is currently residing at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, for her annual summer break after spending much of the year at Windsor Castle. Although Her Majesty's trip this year will be notably different from her previous visits, since it is the first time her late husband Prince Philip won't be joining her, she will no doubt find comfort in her familiar surroundings – with some parts of the interior remaining almost identical for over four decades.www.hellomagazine.com
