The Splash Zone 9/15/21: Will Fuller Set To Make Dolphins Debut

By Kdog92
The Phinsider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Fuller was not active for the Dolphins game against the Patriots this past Sunday. That is because he was still serving a suspension from last season and he only had to sit out this previous game. With his suspension over, Fuller will make his debut as a Miami Dolphin and the offense cannot be happier. Fuller brings a ton of speed and playmaking to any offense but the downside has been his ability to stay healthy.

