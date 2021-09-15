CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

‘Everyone has limits’: Trudeau defends snapping at protester who insulted his wife

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WocIP_0bwYUcEW00

Canadian prime minister Justine Trudeau has defended snapping at a protestor who insulted his wife Sophie Gregoire and said that he has “no regrets” about it.

On Monday, a protestor heckled Ms Gregoire and made derogatory remarks about her to which the prime minister reacted sharply.

On Tuesday, the Liberal leader said: “I think Canadians know that I have a pretty thick skin. And I am able to take all sorts of different abuse, especially if it means that someone is not somewhere else hassling frontline health workers.”

He told the reporters: “I signed up for this. My family believes deeply in what I’m doing and put up with an awful lot.” He added that “he went after my family. He said hateful, misogynistic things about my wife. But everyone has limits. I will always be there to try to push back when someone crosses those lines.”

Mr Trudeau has been heckled repeatedly by people protesting the mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations. The prime minister, responding to questions about mandatory vaccinations responded last month saying that “Canadians know that the way to get through this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated. So unless people have a medical exception, they will not be able to board a plane or a train in Canada if they are unvaccinated.”

The prime minister was even hit by gravel by a protestor.

On Monday, Mr Trudeau was preparing for an interview outside Global TV studios in Burnaby, B.C. ahead of the federal elections scheduled for 20 September. A man standing across the road made derogatory remarks about the prime minister’s partner and that is when Mr Trudeau shouted back “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?”

Critics, however, accused the 49-year-old leader of being insensitive.

Mr Trudeau also accused the Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole of backing those who oppose mandatory vaccinations.

Many anti-vaxxers have turned up at the prime minister campaign spots.

At a stop in Markham, Ontario, Mr Trudeau said: “We’re unequivocal that civil servants must be vaccinated. If anyone doesn’t have a legitimate medical reason for not getting fully vaccinated – or chooses to not get vaccinated – there will be consequences.”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Trudeau had said he would criminalise protests that block access to hospitals and intimidate healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, on social media, there were mixed reactions to the Canadian prime minister defending his wife from the heckler.

One user said: “The most powerful person in Canada shouldn’t give a sh*t about petty things. It showed he breaks when he can’t control his environment.”

Another came to his defence: “I’m ashamed of Canada’s media. This ‘person’ called PM Trudeau’s wife Sophie a wh*re and Trudeau rightly defended her. Our media chose not to support our PM  but instead attacked him for using sarcasm. This is appalling behaviour by our media and all Canadians should be outraged.”

Comments / 3

Related
Narcity

Justin Trudeau Totally Roasted A Vulgar Protester Who Tried To Disrupt His Interview

While campaigning in B.C. a week before election day, Justin Trudeau shot back at a protester who tried to crash his interview. Trudeau was getting ready to speak with a reporter outside of a Global News station in Burnaby on September 13 when protesters across the parking lot started blasting loud music and shouted at him using vulgar language.
SOCIETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada's close election?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here's a guide to Monday's election: _____WHAT’S AT STAKE?Trudeau and his Liberal Party could lose power to the Conservative Party after six years in office. Trudeau has struggled to justify why he’s holding the election early amid the pandemic, and the opposition has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insult#Federal Elections#Liberal#Canadians#Tallcolemansdad#Global Tv#Conservative Party#Stephenpunwasi
Reuters

Canada election in dead heat; Liberals drop candidate

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Canada’s election is in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, according to a new poll on Saturday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival both campaigned in the same seat-rich region to scour up votes. The latest Sondage Leger poll...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Trudeau energized by anti-vaccine protests in Canada election few wanted

When he was pelted with a handful of gravel by anti-vaccine protesters last week, the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, joined an illustrious list of political leaders who have had things hurled at them by disgruntled citizens. His father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, had rocks (and tomatoes and eggs) thrown at his train car in the early 1980s.
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

Justin Trudeau lashes out at heckler who yelled sexist slur about his wife

Justin Trudeau lashed out at a heckler who made a sexist slur about his wife as he faced more angry protesters on the campaign trail on Monday. The Canadian prime minister has encountered vocal opposition over his vaccine mandates as he traverses the country ahead of the snap election he called for September 20.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Canada
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote

OTTAWA/WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals neck...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trudeau’s Troubled Path to Canada’s Sept. 20 Snap Election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign for a third term has not gone according to script. The Sept. 20 snap election, Canada’s second in less than two years, was to be an easy victory for him. Instead, it’s turned into a squeaker. Polls suggest Trudeau’s Liberal Party is barely ahead of the Conservatives, having perhaps misjudged the public mood.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Federal election 2021: A campaign marked by failure and frustration

The Canadian federal election campaign has been frustrating for voters and parties alike. Just about every campaign strategy attempted by the mainstream parties to attract new supporters has failed. The first failure came before the campaign had even begun. Riding high in the polls over the summer, the Liberals decided to risk an election less than two years after the last vote in order to lock in that support. Read more: Rhetoric Check: Parliament wasn't toxic — Justin Trudeau just wants a majority ...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Trudeau future on the line as Canadians vote in pandemic election

Canadian elections headed for a photo finish Monday with liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau, who is seeking a third term, threatened by a strong challenge from rookie conservative leader Erin O'Toole. Trudeau called the snap election hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit, without having to rely on opposition party support to pass his agenda. But the contest, after a bumpy five weeks of campaigning, appears set for a repeat of the close 2019 general election that resulted in the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics clinging to power, yet losing his majority in parliament. A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases led by the Delta variant late in the campaign, after the lifting of most public health measures this summer, has also thrown a wrench into the works.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

248K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy