Faith Day celebrates God, country, military

Wednesday to Thursday evening (Sept 15 -16), at the sighting of the first star in the heavens, is the Jewish Festival of Yom Kippur, Day of Forgiveness. We ask for & offer forgiveness for all our (and others’) unskillful thoughts, words and action. When we ask for and offer forgiveness, we are “likened to the angels.” As we forgive, we too are forgiven (by G-d). “For on this day (Yom Kippur, Day of Forgiveness) He will forgive us, purify us, that we be cleansed from all imbalances (ignorance, inabilities, hurting of others, judgments, criticisms and all non-virtuous ways of being that create separations and do harm) before G‑d.”
