Faith Day celebrates God, country, military

The United States of America, the lighthouse of Democracy, has left Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting evil, keeping America safe and killing the mastermind of the New York Twin Tower attack. While the mission was honorable and the outcome of the original goal was accomplished, there were collateral results that touched the heart of freedom while displaying what life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness can actually accomplish. All collateral benefits took a big step backward last week with the final departure of American forces from Afghanistan. There are two terms that help to explain the way we view our world as it relates to other cultures. These terms are “cultural relativity” and “cultural eccentracism”. Cultural relativity is the way we view another culture as compared to our own culture. Cultural eccentracism is the notion that we need to change another culture to match our own since our culture is superior. The average Afghani that lived outside the city of Kabul only wants to live, and live in a manner they have for the last 1,000 years. To say that they didn’t fight like Americans fight requires a deeper look at the conscience of a country that has never been defeated by a foreign force. This includes Great Britain in the 1800s and Russia in the 1990s.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO