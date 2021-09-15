Midland Remembers: Willard Dow, Walking in His Father's Footsteps, Part II

Willard Dow was the third child and the first son born to Herbert and Grace Dow. He was born January 4, 1897. Willard attended Midland Public Schools and graduated from the University of Michigan. Summers, he worked in the plant, wearing overalls and a cap, carrying his lunch in a dinner pail and clocking in at the Ellsworth Street clock room like the other men employed at The Dow Chemical Company. His story continues.