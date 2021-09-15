CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Remembers: Willard Dow, Walking in His Father's Footsteps, Part II

By Virginia Florey
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillard Dow was the third child and the first son born to Herbert and Grace Dow. He was born January 4, 1897. Willard attended Midland Public Schools and graduated from the University of Michigan. Summers, he worked in the plant, wearing overalls and a cap, carrying his lunch in a dinner pail and clocking in at the Ellsworth Street clock room like the other men employed at The Dow Chemical Company. His story continues.

