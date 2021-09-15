CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did a ghost visit my Empty Nest? She sure didn't stay very long.

Seacoast Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw a ghost in my home the other night. She was everywhere, appearing here and there and — this was a neat trick — appearing at different ages. It was the Sunday night of Labor Day weekend. I opened my daughter’s bedroom door, stood there and marveled at how clean and organized ther was. Never in 18 years had Madeline’s room looked so pristine and orderly. For years I had entered Maddie’s room with the same utmost caution as a soldier crossing a field strewn with land mines. There were always mountains of laundry to climb, empty Dunkin Donuts cups to weave around, and valuable items, such as a cell phone or electric guitar, to sidestep when searching for clear spots on the rug to set down my foot.

www.seacoastonline.com

TheDailyBeast

‘I Had Goosebumps’: Woman Finds Video of Gabby Petito’s Van

A family traveling the country on their bus has posted video of what appears to be van-life couple Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s vehicle in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 27. Jenn Bethune, who blogs about her clan’s adventures, told The Daily Beast that the white Ford van stood out because it had Florida plates—and her family is also from the Sunshine State. They were about to stop and say hello but saw that the van was dark—it was about 6 p.m.—so they drove on. Bethune said she didn’t think about it again until someone who knew they had been in Grand Teton in late August suggested she might have seen the couple, and she quickly found the GoPro footage.
James Cliton

Why Do People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows?

Ever see a house with foil on its windows? The shiny silver Foil panes might look a little weird, but there are excellent reasons for it. Putting foil in your windows helps keep your house cooler, darker, and more private. and it's perfect for hot days.
Paramedic issues warning as to why you should ALWAYS take your baby’s nappy off first if burnt by hot water

A PARAMEDIC has issued a warning to parents revealing why removing your child’s nappy in a burns accident should always be the first thing you do. The mum and CEO of the Australian parenting organisation Tiny Hearts Education, Nikki Jurcutz, said nappies are designed to adsorb liquid, so if a child is burnt by hot water, it can cause serious injury.
Woman claims Airbnb rental was 'like a dungeon,' says she didn't get refunded for unfinished stay

Many travelers stay in an Airbnb rental to save money and stay someplace unique that's not a cookie-cutter roadside hotel. But one woman said she ended up in a dank basement. Noel Short needed a room in St. Louis as part of her college internship. She booked a room in a house she found on Airbnb, and the description of the property said it was a place to "kick back and relax."
A coworker of mine actually did exactly this very recently.

He showed me a video and it appeared to work pretty darn well, and on oak, too...so not exactly a soft species of wood. Unfortunately I don't know what rig he purchased. I will try to find out, though. [Post edited by MP4VT2004 at 09/09/2021 9:45PM]
