Did a ghost visit my Empty Nest? She sure didn't stay very long.
I saw a ghost in my home the other night. She was everywhere, appearing here and there and — this was a neat trick — appearing at different ages. It was the Sunday night of Labor Day weekend. I opened my daughter's bedroom door, stood there and marveled at how clean and organized ther was. Never in 18 years had Madeline's room looked so pristine and orderly. For years I had entered Maddie's room with the same utmost caution as a soldier crossing a field strewn with land mines. There were always mountains of laundry to climb, empty Dunkin Donuts cups to weave around, and valuable items, such as a cell phone or electric guitar, to sidestep when searching for clear spots on the rug to set down my foot.
