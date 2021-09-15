CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Japan may be overreaching on 2030 gas targets [Gas in Transition]

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo wants to slash the share of natural gas in its power mix from 37% to 20% by 2030, but the target may prove overly ambitious. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. While Japan’s plans to reduce LNG in its power mix have made headlines, the longer-lasting implications of such targets on the wider gas market may be relatively mild. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its draft sixth strategic energy plan in July and the headline figure for gas market watchers was the government’s goal of reducing the share of LNG in the power mix (Figure 1) from 37% in financial year 2019-20 to 20% by 2030-31. METI said non-hydrocarbon fuels would account for 56-60% of power generation, with renewables set to see their share jump from 18% in 2019-20 to 36-38% and nuclear reclaiming 20-22% of ...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gas price hikes: Will my energy bills rise?

The price of gas has soared in recent weeks, putting several energy suppliers out of business and forcing some factories to stop production.The price of wholesale gas has surged by 250% since the beginning of the year and added 70% just since August, according to figures from Oil & Gas UK.– Why are wholesale gas prices soaring?There are many reasons for this. The economy is opening up from its pandemic lows, so demand for gas is increasing.Europe is also about to start entering winter, when gas demand will be highest, especially from countries such as the UK which overwhelmingly rely...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

CPC to supply carbon-neutral gas to TSMC

Taiwanese state-owned utility CPC earlier this month received carbon-neutral LNG cargo from BP. Taiwanese state-owned utility CPC Corp has signed a pact to supply carbon-neutral gas to semiconductor major Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), it said on September 16 without giving any details of the value of the deal or the volume to be supplied.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK vows to protect gas consumers from price spike

If a supplier fails and a supplier of last resort cannot be found, a special administrator will step in to ensure supply to customers. The UK has prepared a plan to ensure that supplies of gas and power will continue to consumers uninterrupted in the event of a supplier going bankrupt amid record high wholesale prices, secretary for business, energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Equinor cleared to boost gas flow to Europe

An extra 2bn m3 of gas will flow from the Oseberg and Troll fields in the gas year starting this October. Norway's Equinor has secured approval from authorities to increase gas flow to Europe from the Oseberg and Troll fields by 2bn m3 in the gas year beginning October 1, the company said on September 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
naturalgasworld.com

US trade group calls for cut in LNG exports amid price spike

The US economy, consumers and national security should take priority over LNG export profits, the Industrial Energy Consumers of America said. The Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA) has called on the US government to order LNG producers to cut exports, to avoid a gas supply crisis and a price spike this winter. In a letter to US energy secretary Jennifer Gr...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Central to close Amadeus basin deal on Oct 1

New Zealand Oil and Gas (Nzog) and Cue Energy have picked up 50% interest in Central's three producing fields in Australia's Northern Territory. Sydney-listed Central Petroleum on September 20 said that its agreement with New Zealand Oil and Gas (Nzog) and Cue Energy to sell a 50% interest in its three Northern Territory fields has now become unconditional following all conditions precedent being met. The transaction is scheduled to complete on October 1.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

MEPs call for Gazprom probe, alleging price manipulation

Analysts have pointed to shortcomings in European energy policy as another factor, however. A group of 40 European Parliament lawmakers (MEPs) mainly from Poland and the Baltic States submitted a letter dated September 16 to the European Commission, calling for an investigation into Gazprom's alleged manipulation of European gas prices. Citing media reports by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Deutsche Welle, ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese LNG imports up 13% in Aug

The imports were sharply higher month/month as well. In August, Chinese LNG imports came in at 6.65mn metric tons (mt), up 12.7% year/year, customs department data published on September 18 showed. The imports were up 17.2% month/month. During the first eight months of the year, the country’s LNG imports were...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Power Generation#Overreaching#Summary Tokyo#Lng
bostonnews.net

Oil & Gas Industry To Remain Largest End User Of In-Line Transit Time Ultrasonic Flow Meters 2031

Global in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter sales are set to be valued at US$ 337.5 Mn in 2021, with a stable long-term projection, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Growing need for precise flow measurement technologies has led to heightened demand for in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters from sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, and chemicals. Rapid technological advancements are also projected to complement market growth over the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK minister responds to high energy prices

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding meetings over the coming days to discuss the impact of record high energy prices on suppliers and consumers. UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a series of individual meetings with senior executives from the energy industry to discuss the impact of high gas prices, driven by international supply and demand factors, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said September ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Major European gas users cut demand on high prices

With no relief in sight, industrial gas user Yara is turning plants off indefinitely. Record high natural gas prices in Europe this summer have squeezed industrial margins to the point where manufacturing is no longer profitable for some users. Norwegian fertiliser Yara is the latest to do so, announcing September 17 that the cost of making ammonia has forced it to shut some plants down indefinitely and to "optimise ongoing maintenance" at others.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

New South Wales freezes further gas exploration [Gas in Transition]

The move slashes with the federal government’s plan for a gas-led recovery. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on July 21 announced it was significantly reducing the land available for gas exploration. The government in its Future of Gas Statement, which outlines a blueprint for the state's gas industry, said it was scaling back the area where gas exploration and production would be permitted in NSW, “to provide certainty to local communities and regional industry.” The decision will result in a 77% reduction in the total area currently covered by petroleum exploration licences (PELs). The only gas project to receive government support is Santos’ Narrabri gas project and its potential extensions. The government said that to support the development of the Narrabri gas project it would renew a limited number of PELs, based on factors including resource potential and feedback from the community. “This Future of Gas Statement outlines the NSW government’s balanced approach to securing gas supplies and working with ind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
naturalgasworld.com

Scaling up bio-methanation [Gas in Transition]

Electrochaea believes its technology can play an important role in making the natural gas grid cleaner. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. German startup Electrochaea is looking to scale up the use of a bio-methanation technology it has developed to produce grid-ready methane from hydrogen and CO2, after securing a key investment from oilfield services group Baker Hughes in June. Electrochaea believes its technology can play an important role in making the natural gas grid cleaner. Decarbonising the energy system using renewable electricity alone would be a “daunting task,” CEO Mich Hein tells NGW. “The best reservoir we have both for energy storage but also for providing reliability and durability of our electr...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan, Australia to collaborate on green hydrogen

Japanese refiner ENOES sees Australia as a potential exporter of hydrogen. Japanese refiner ENEOS announced September 16 it had signed a preliminary agreement with Australian metals group Fortescue Future Industries to study green hydrogen developments. ENEOS said it was working to develop a supply chain for green hydrogen both at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Dutch GHG emissions rise in Q2

Industrial emissions rose while those from power generation remained steady. The Netherlands' greenhouse gas emissions were up 11% year on year in Q2 as gas demand rose "in the built environment and in... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less...
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas output up 11% in Aug

The output rose 15.5% from August 2019. China’s natural gas production in August was 15.9bn m3, up 11.3% year/year, the country’s statistics department said on September 15. The output rose 15.5% from August 2019. During the first eight months of 2021, the production of natural gas was 136.1bn m3, up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

OMV Petrom delivers first LNG in Romania

The Austro-Romanian company is expanding its gas business in Romania. Austro-Romanian oil company OMV Petrom has completed the first ever delivery of LNG in Romania, the company announced on September 17, for fuelling a ship at the port of Mangalia. The ship in question was built at the Damen shipyard...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK major energy users demand action on prices

They also call on government and the regulator Ofgem to probe the higher prices paid for energy in the UK relative to Europe. Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG), a UK lobbying group for manufacturers, on September 17 called for government and regulatory action to "maintain the international competitiveness of a key economic sector."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aussie LNG exports up 5% m/m in Aug

The exports last month were just short of the record of 7.2mn mt in March this year. Australian LNG exports in August came in at 7.18mn metric tons, up 5.5% month/month, energy consultancy EnergyQuest said on September 16. The exports last month were just short of the record of 7.2mn mt in March this year.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy