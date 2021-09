The UEFA Champions League is starting on the 14th of September and soccer fans worldwide are more than excited about who will raise the trophy in May of 2022. It will be a bombastic opening, with the first week featuring a rematch between Bayern Munich and Barcelona, after the Bavarians routed the Catalans out of the Champions League two years ago with an 8-2 defeat. Another marquee match-up will be on the 15th of September, with Liverpool and Milan replaying the finals from 2005 and 2007. While Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG are clear-cut favorites to win it all, here are three teams that might surprise you.

UEFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO