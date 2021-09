Noodles are the ultimate comfort food. Especially when they are prepared to perfection and served with amazing meat, spices, veggies, and sauce. Is your mouth watering yet? While you could prepare noodles at home (they are surprisingly easy to make!), you can’t go wrong with trying some of the amazing noodle dishes in the Corridor. From Thai food to Italian, there are plenty of options available. Check out some of our favorites below.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO