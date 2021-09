The nights are cooling off and getting just a little bit longer but the amazing summer produce is still going strong in our markets and farm stands. It is a hallmark of summer cooking that we are able to lean heavily on the fresh ingredients and spend very little time in the kitchen and more time out on the patio or deck enjoying the still-warm breezes. I was fortunate to locate a gorgeous piece of bluefin tuna at the Great Barrington farmers market, but any firm-fleshed fish like salmon, trout or arctic char would be wonderful with these accompaniments. My husband, Tim, is a great fire builder, so I count on him to light up the hardwood charcoal in the classic Weber kettle grill about 30 minutes before I’m ready to cook. If you can manage it, the hardwood imparts its own special flavor to the dish.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO