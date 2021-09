If you've ever wished pancakes were available in a snack-sized form, Trader Joe's new Maple Poffertjes are the perfect product for you. For those unfamiliar, poffertjes are light and puffy mini pancakes from the Netherlands. The dish is typically made from a sweet yeasted batter, and the pancakes are served with a bit of butter and brown sugar. Trader Joe’s Maple Flavored Poffertjes is a simple, yet tasty take on this classic Dutch treat. Trader Joe's Maple Poffertjes are sold frozen, and each pancake is pre-coated in a rich maple sugar. This ensures that each bit is sweet and bursting with maple flavor. For best results, Trader Joe's suggests warming the pancakes in the microwave and then topping them with butter and powdered sugar.

