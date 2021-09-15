CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

NC couple becomes first to get married at Frying Pan Tower

By CNN Newsource
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A North Carolina couple just had a one-of-a-kind wedding. They exchanged vows at the Frying Pan Tower, an old lighthouse more than 30 miles off the coast. Ben and Audrey Black got married 30 miles offshore and 85 feet above the ocean on Saturday -- one day after the peak of hurricane season and several days before the anniversary of Hurricane Florence, which made the spot and its former flag famous in September 2018.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

North Carolina firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina firefighter has died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month. The Durham Fire Department announced the death of 45-year-old Jeremy Klemm in a Facebook post Sunday morning. The 15-year employee died late Saturday. “He will be missed greatly,” the fire department said in...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
38K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy