NC couple becomes first to get married at Frying Pan Tower
A North Carolina couple just had a one-of-a-kind wedding. They exchanged vows at the Frying Pan Tower, an old lighthouse more than 30 miles off the coast. Ben and Audrey Black got married 30 miles offshore and 85 feet above the ocean on Saturday -- one day after the peak of hurricane season and several days before the anniversary of Hurricane Florence, which made the spot and its former flag famous in September 2018.www.wral.com
