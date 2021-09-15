‘Hey, Jones!’: Why being mentioned for other jobs doesn’t bug coaches nearly as much as fans think

This, from Brian Hannon: You’ve written about USC’s possible interest in Franklin. But what about some of the other moves that may happen because of the open USC job? This is the best thing for the coaches, right? Does Franklin or one of the other rumored coaches get a nice bonus, new salary because of USC lingering so early on the side? What do the other ADs do to keep the rumors down, salaries in line and focus on this year? Blow it off, sure, but every week Franklin, Fickell will be asked in the press conferences about their interest. The story that never ends.