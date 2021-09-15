Bronson defeats Concord, UC loses at Jonesville in Big 8 Volleyball matches

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson defeated Concord in a Big 8 Conference match on Tuesday night three games to nothing by scores of 25-18, 25-14, 25-19. Coach Jean LaClair said, “I thought we served tough and where we wanted the ball to go which kept them out of system for a good part of the evening. we need to do a little bit better job of spreading the offense out, and we will work on that this week in practice.”