Backtracks Announces AI-Based Traffic Surge for Podcast Publishers
Backtracks’ latest technology alerts audio publishers of popular content allowing them to see optimized results in future podcast creation. Backtracks, the technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, announces today the release of Backtracks Traffic Surge technology. The AI-based insights for podcast and audio publishers notifies content creators when new or back catalog content is surging in popularity outside of what is expected performance for that particular content. Through these content data trends, publishers are able to analyze and repeat their most viral content.martechseries.com
Comments / 0