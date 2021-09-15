McLeod County solar array questions continue

At its regular meeting this past week, the McLeod County Board again weighed in on the contentious issue of solar panels. With a 3-2 vote, board members approved a conditional-use permit for Scott Tempel on behalf of Novel Energy Solutions for a one-megawatt community solar garden array system, which would be used to generate electricity for Xcel Energy. The project is planned for 10.5 acres on a 65-acre parcel on the land of Simon Sterner in Section 2 of Winsted Township, within 2 miles of Winsted.