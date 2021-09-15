Local government notes: tax talk in Jefferson, City Council session in Watkinsville

There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission, a 5:30 session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

Oconee County’s Transportation Local Option Sales Tax was the focus of talk in last night’s town hall, the latest in a series of quarterly forums at the Civic Center in Watkinsville that are hosted by Oconee County Commissioners.

The Watkinsville City Council convenes tonight, 6 o’clock at City Hall in Watkinsville.

There is budget talk on tap for tonight in Jefferson. Jackson County Commissioners meet in a special called session set for 6:30 at the Jackson County courthouse. Commissioners will get a look at an early draft of next year’s Jackson County budget.

The Jackson County School Board has signed off on its portion of the Jackson County millage rate, approving a slight rollback from last year’s property tax rate.

Elbert County Commissioners have signed off on a plan to purchase almost 25 acres near the Athens Tech campus in Elberton: the land will become home to a new 4-H Center. The purchase price is one quarter of a million dollars.

Banks County Commissioners have given a green light to the operators of a controversial motocross facility planned for Homer.

