CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watkinsville, GA

Local government notes: tax talk in Jefferson, City Council session in Watkinsville

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcSFP_0bwYRtkA00

There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission, a 5:30 session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

Oconee County’s Transportation Local Option Sales Tax was the focus of talk in last night’s town hall, the latest in a series of quarterly forums at the Civic Center in Watkinsville that are hosted by Oconee County Commissioners.

The Watkinsville City Council convenes tonight, 6 o’clock at City Hall in Watkinsville.

There is budget talk on tap for tonight in Jefferson. Jackson County Commissioners meet in a special called session set for 6:30 at the Jackson County courthouse. Commissioners will get a look at an early draft of next year’s Jackson County budget.

The Jackson County School Board has signed off on its portion of the Jackson County millage rate, approving a slight rollback from last year’s property tax rate.

Elbert County Commissioners have signed off on a plan to purchase almost 25 acres near the Athens Tech campus in Elberton: the land will become home to a new 4-H Center. The purchase price is one quarter of a million dollars.

Banks County Commissioners have given a green light to the operators of a controversial motocross facility planned for Homer.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson, GA
Government
County
Jackson County, GA
Jackson County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
City
Jefferson, GA
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Government
City
Elberton, GA
City
Athens, GA
Oconee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Option#Cox Media Group
CNN

The 2021 Emmy Awards

"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor wins lead actor in a drama series. Josh O'Connor won the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown." Olivia Colman wins Emmy for "The Crown" From CNN's Chloe Melas. Olivia Colman has done it, she took home...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
30K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy