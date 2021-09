The Toyota 86 sits happily in the category of affordable rear-wheel drive sports cars that offer more handling than they do power, but they’re popular for what they offer at the price. While the 86 itself seems as underrated at the sibling chassis Subaru BRZ and Scion FRS, they offer a great platform to build on, with a lot of aftermarket support. Even some owners aren’t aware that the Toyota 86 wasn’t just named after some arbitrary number, but rather a nod at the brand’s heritage and the car that inspired the sporty 2-seater in the first place.

