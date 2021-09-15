CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call in the National Guard? NY school bus driver shortage spurs call for action

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic didn't cause the bus driver shortage that has vexed school districts across New York and the nation. The virus just kicked it into high gear. In every corner of the state, district leaders and bus companies have been scrambling to find ways to transport more than 2 million students to and from school and extracurricular activities each day, frantically trying to recruit and train new drivers while existing drivers pick up extra routes and longer days.

Beverly Gribble
4d ago

this tells you how bad these democrap states really are. !!!!!!! these democrap states have been run into the ground by these democraps and their terrorism !!!!!!

Stacey Dodds-Mowatt
4d ago

There is no way we should be calling our battle ready heroes up to drive kids around! They are soldiers not bus drivers! You had them, you figure out how to get them to school and back!

Tina 12701
4d ago

offer remote as an option for those parents that will use it and in turn there will be less children to bus and it will also make schools safer with a lower population in them.... oh but wait it's not an option cause the schools want that funding for being open 100% regardless that it's not safe to fully open in most areas 😠

