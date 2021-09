Posey went 2-for-5 with a home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres. Posey extended his hitting streak to three games and also homered for the second time this month, as the veteran catcher has been seeing the ball well of late. Posey is hitting .282 with an .887 OPS, two homers, five RBI, seven runs scored and a 4:6 BB:K across 43 plate appearances this month.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO