Polestar 3 To Have Unique Powertrain Despite Joint Platform With New XC90
In June this year, Polestar teased the third member of its model portfolio. After the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe from 2017 and the Polestar 2 electric crossover, the Polestar 3 will go on sale next year and will be produced in the United States at the same plant where the next-gen Volvo XC90 will be assembled. The two vehicles will share not only the same production lines but also the same platform.www.motor1.com
