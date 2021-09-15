CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polestar 3 To Have Unique Powertrain Despite Joint Platform With New XC90

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
In June this year, Polestar teased the third member of its model portfolio. After the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe from 2017 and the Polestar 2 electric crossover, the Polestar 3 will go on sale next year and will be produced in the United States at the same plant where the next-gen Volvo XC90 will be assembled. The two vehicles will share not only the same production lines but also the same platform.

