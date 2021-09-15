Polestar 3 To Have Unique Powertrain Despite Joint Platform With New XC90

Tesla is working on a compact EV with a projected price of just $25,000. Now, Kolesa has speculative renderings of what the front and rear of the tinier model might look like. Kolesa imagines the vehicle as an egg-shaped hatchback. The styling in front takes cues from the Model 3. There's an arched roofline. Along the sides, there are flush door handles. At the back, Y-shaped taillights are underneath the rear glass, and there's an angular shape for the hatchback. The design in this rendering seems a bit too conservative, even by Tesla's minimalist standards.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO