Ensuring APIA Scholar Success To and Through College

This fall, the College of Engineering welcomed another 8 National Merit Scholars and 55 Presidential Scholars. Presidential Scholars demonstrate outstanding academic performance and receive $8,000 per year for four years. The National Merit Scholarship is the University's most prestigious scholarship for entering freshman who are National Merit Finalists and who select our University as their first choice with the National Merit Scholarship Corporation before May 1. The value of this award is $16,000 per year, renewable for four years. In total, the College has 18 National Merit Scholars and 224 Presidential Scholars.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO