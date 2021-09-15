CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ensuring APIA Scholar Success To and Through College

By Debra Rainey
Cover picture for the articleNoël Harmon, PhD, president and executive director of Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars (APIA Scholars), believes that all Asian and Pacific Islander Americans should have access to higher education and resources regardless of their ethnicity, national origin, or financial means. This purpose, now upheld by Dr. Harmon’s leadership, led to the founding of APIA Scholars in 2003 and the beginning of a coordinated effort to provide Asian and Pacific Islander American student scholars with the opportunity to access, complete, and succeed after post-secondary education.

