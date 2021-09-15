CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's What If: 6 Coolest Changes To The MCU In The Killmonger Episode

By Eric Eisenberg
 4 days ago
The Marvel Cinematic Universe demonstrated some growing pains in its early years where villains were concerned, as the one-off adversaries regularly felt overshadowed by the flashy heroes. By 2019, however, filmmakers figured things out and audiences were delivered what remains one of the canon’s best antagonists: Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger. Equipped with a wholly reasonably philosophy, he is a tremendous foil for the titular protagonist in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, and his intelligence is matched with great threat thanks to his “by any means necessary” attitude. Because the character died at the end of the blockbuster, it’s unclear if we’ll ever get to see him back in live-action again – but tonight he made a triumphant return to the franchise via the latest episode of What If?

