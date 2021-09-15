Marvel's What If: 6 Coolest Changes To The MCU In The Killmonger Episode

Latest What If…? Clip Introduces Marvel Zombies into the MCU. As the producers have already teased, the upcoming fifth episode of the What If…? animated series will feature the Earth’s Mightiest Heros in their zombie incarnations. But now, Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo has dropped the first short clip from the next episode. It recreates a fan-favorite scene from Avengers: Infinity War, when Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw arrive in New York. Bruce Banner goes to welcome the uninvited guests, but he can’t transform into the Hulk. That’s when Iron Man steps up to save the day and defeats the Children of Thanos. All is good, except that Tony Stark doesn’t just overpower his foes, but he also feasts on their flesh. An astonished Banner can only observe that one of his formidable allies has turned into a zombie. And he’s now looking at him, hungrily.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO