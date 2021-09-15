CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Boris Johnson’s biggest mistake? Propping up the NHS

By Jordan Tyldesley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQBjc_0bwYRGlB00

What do Boris Johnson and the NHS have in common? That may seem like a heretical question given that Johnson is a Tory and in our great national love affair with the NHS, the Conservatives have often assumed the role of pantomime villain, lurking round the corners of hospital wings, card-reader in hand, waiting to swipe the whole thing from our grasp.

But last week, Johnson clearly and unequivocally positioned himself as the long awaited pope of our unofficial national religion. Charges can be made about his character and supposed ineptitude, but the decision to appoint himself as the brave saviour of health and social care and purporting to tackle it “once and for all” is commendable. However, it is Johnson’s first and real mistake: the NHS is a sinking ship and as the captain, at some point, must go down with it.

The electorate loves both Johnson and the NHS, despite their flaws: both remain a work in progress. You could make the argument that neither – in their current state – is fit for purpose, but they are trudging on regardless of public criticism and a backlog of broken promises. Our blind affection for the NHS (no questions asked) also protects it from proper public scrutiny. Johnson can only dream of such immunity – sometimes, there just aren’t enough fridges .

His decision to break a manifesto pledge, raise National Insurance and tear up the Tory rule book in order to pour a vast sum of money into the NHS and social care system has left many scratching their heads. But Johnson’s allegiance is not to his party; rather, to himself.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. What’s more, the electorate (and in particular the red wall) didn’t switch loyalty from Labour to Tory in 2019 – they voted for Boris Johnson. This affords him a distinct advantage over any opponent because he can play the game on his own terms. Moreover, he represents the party; the party doesn’t represent him. He can reinvent himself and swerve vehemently from left to right. Non-conformity is his USP.

You could be cynical and argue that Johnson has proposed a tax increase to protect and keep his core voters – the boomers – on side, but his affiliation to the NHS has been a constant theme throughout his recent political premiership. Vote Leave cleverly managed to position itself not only as a Brexit movement, but one preoccupied with the notion of saving the NHS. Indeed, one of the most enduring images from that campaign was the slogan on the side of a bus: “We send the EU £350  million a week – let’s fund our NHS instead”.

Yes, it has proven to be a dubious claim, but Johnson knows that a public admission of love for the NHS is an act of patriotism. In 2012, during his time as London Mayor, he described watching the Olympics opening ceremony with “hot tears of patriotic pride” as it included sequences dedicated to the NHS.

We also mustn’t forget that, only last year, Boris Johnson’s life hung in the balance after catching Covid-19 and this, surely, is instructing and possibly clouding his judgement. He stated soon after this tumultuous time that “the NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country. It is unconquerable. It is powered by love.”

The problem is, it isn’t powered by love. It is powered by money and it requires vast amounts of it. The public are reasonable and know that the pandemic has created a significant challenge for the NHS so they will accept a rise in taxation. But if the money raised does not produce immediate results, the public will grow restless of Johnson’s project. Not to mention the fact that this government’s Covid strategy is undeniably linked to the exorbitant hospital waiting lists. The quasi-religious language of “protecting” and “cherishing” has unfortunately led to some effectively self-sacrificing their health for the perceived greater good.

Unless Johnson attempts to address systemic flaws within the NHS that are at times lethal, the public will quickly grow weary of paying over-the-odds for a service that isn’t delivering. His formula may be to act economically of the left and culturally of the right but public dissatisfaction with the NHS is growing and as its chief cheerleader, Johnson will be treated in the same regard.

We can only hope that when he promises to get to grips with social care, he means dealing with a system that allows thousands with autism and learning disabilities to be locked up in institutions where sedatives and solitary cells are commonplace.

Make no mistake about it, the biggest challenge for politicians at this moment is newfound public savviness. We have information at our fingertips like never before and it is not only shifting our interests, but also our allegiances. Johnson has managed to seize upon this masterfully but striving to make his career synonymous with the NHS is a mistake. The NHS belly is never full and our appetite for its perfection will never be delivered.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson ‘aims to beat Thatcher’s 11 years in office’

The Times reported that Boris Johnson wanted to be Prime Minister for another 10 years. Boris Johnson is hoping to be Prime Minister for another decade as he aims to outlast Baroness Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year tenure in No 10, newspaper reports have claimed. The Times said that Mr Johnson wanted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s unpopularity among MPs should worry him

The House of Commons, for all its faults, still has its uses. Three weeks ago, the prime minister endured one of the worst days of his premiership when he had to go to the house to defend his policy and the conduct of the foreign secretary in the immediate aftermath of the evacuation of Afghanistan. It featured genuinely impassioned speeches from the likes of Tom Tugendhat, who served in the campaign and has proved a sharp and well-informed critic of the prime minister, and many more deeply damaging criticisms. Although there was no question of his resigning, though Dominic Raab remains vulnerable, it was a moment when his own party visibly and vocally attacked him. Trying to hide behind the tributes to the armed forces, he sounded risible. He had virtually no support from his own side, where he could normally count on at least a few sycophants and job seekers getting up to congratulate him on a good job well done. Boris Johnson could offer parliament nothing but excuses and evasions, and they were not having it. It was a poor performance, even by his own sloppy standards, and he did not rise to the occasion. It was not his finest hour, and far from it.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson raises taxes by £12bn a year to fund NHS and social care – video

The prime minister has confirmed his government will impose a manifesto-busting £12bn-a-year package of tax increases from next April to tackle NHS Covid backlogs and overhaul social care. The cabinet signed up on Tuesday morning to a controversial 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions, which will be levied on employers and employees.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Keir Starmer on Boris Johnson's social care statement

The Labour leader Keir Starmer has said the Conservatives can “never again claim to be the party of low tax". Responding to Boris Johnson's announcement of a National Insurance rise to cover the cost of social care, Sir Keir Starmer said those with the “broadest shoulders” need to pay more.
U.K.
Telegraph

Boris Johnson to raise tax to pay for clearing the NHS backlog

Boris Johnson will announce a tax rise on Tuesday to pay for the cost of lockdown on the NHS, facing down Tory rebels angry over the manifesto-breaking move. The Prime Minister is expected to reveal that National Insurance will be increased by around 1.25 per cent in a move that could generate more than £10 billion for the NHS.
HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Boris Johnson makes private visit to the Queen's Scottish home

The Queen has had several visitors to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, this summer, and the most recent is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Downing Street has confirmed that Boris travelled to the royal residence on Saturday before returning to London on Monday, but it is not known whether his wife Carrie and their 16-month old son Wilfred joined him.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#European Union#Uk#Conservatives#National Insurance#Labour#Eu#Covid
actionforex.com

Boris Johnson’s Historic Tax Hike Hurts the Pound

Yesterday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled plans to hike taxes on workers and employers in order to fix the health and social care funding plans. Following huge spending across the pandemic Boris Johnson is now turning his attention to Britain’s social care system. As the UK population ages over the coming decades costs in this sector are expected to surge.
ECONOMY
Sunderland Echo

Senior Sunderland councillor questions Boris Johnson's social care plans

While the City Council’s Cabinet has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of extra funding for the Health and Social Care Sector, Cabinet. Secretary Coun Paul Stewart says he is ‘disappointed’ with the level of support, where the money would initally be spent and the way that the changes will be funded.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson accuses charity of ‘airbrushing’ away Churchill’s achievements

The PM urged a trust set up to commemorate Britain’s wartime leader not to rebrand itself. Boris Johnson has accused a charity set up in the name of Sir Winston Churchill of trying to “airbrush” away the “giant achievements” of Britain’s Second World War leader. The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust...
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Boris Johnson’s blank cheque for an unreformed NHS is a perilous gamble

The Prime Minister’s statement to the House of Commons yesterday seemed calculated to provoke his critics. He began, in the style of US presidents, by invoking the Almighty. “Our National Health Service is the pride of our whole United Kingdom”, he gushed. Despite the press briefings, his Cabinet showed no obvious signs of disenchantment, and backbenchers murmured approvingly in all the right places. It hardly seemed as if they were listening to a Tory Prime Minister break a manifesto promise and raise National Insurance, in order to write a blank cheque for an unreformed NHS.
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl dies aged 79

Boris Johnson is mourning the loss of his mother, the artist Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who has died at the age of 79.She died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital, according to a death notice issued by the family in The Times.She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 40 and later became president of the European Commission for Human Rights.The prime minister once described her as the “supreme authority” in his family.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was among the first politicians to offer his condolences.“I’m very sorry to learn of the prime minister’s loss. My condolences to...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

No more national lockdowns as Boris Johnson rips up Covid rules

Boris Johnson will make clear this week he is “dead set” against another national lockdown as he rips up the old system of Covid rules and adopts a new approach for winter. The Prime Minister is expected to argue to Parliament and in a press conference that the UK must...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Breaking earlier vow, Britain's Boris Johnson seeks tax increase

LONDON, England: In a move that angered some members of his governing Conservative Party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a planned tax increase affecting workers, employers and some investors, aimed at solving the UK's health and social care funding crisis. The tax increase, which runs contrary to a promise made...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

248K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy