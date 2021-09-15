CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orrville, OH

Local FYI & area schedule: September 15

Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orrville High School Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 31st annual four-person golf scramble on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Riceland Golf Course with play beginning at 8 a.m. The cost is $45 per person or $180 for a four-person team and includes 18 holes of golf, cart fee, food and prizes. The fee for Riceland members is $30. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a skins game ($10 per team, 100% payout) as well. Proceeds from the outing go toward the continuation of the OHS Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship, awarded annually to graduating OHS seniors. Contact Kent Smith by phone at 330-347-3163 or by email (orvl_ksmith@tccsa.net) to sign up your team.

www.the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Orrville, OH
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Smithville, OH
City
Manchester, OH
City
Loudonville, OH
City
Rittman, OH
Orrville, OH
Sports
City
Massillon, OH
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Fyi#Golf Course#Riceland#Dalton High School#Wooster C C Rrb#Akron Firestone Lrb#Alliance#Northwestern#Norwayne Lrb#Crestline Invitational#Central Christian#Triway#Boardman Invitational#Knights Invitational#Massillon Jackson Tri
CNN

The 2021 Emmy Awards

"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor wins lead actor in a drama series. Josh O'Connor won the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown." Olivia Colman wins Emmy for "The Crown" From CNN's Chloe Melas. Olivia Colman has done it, she took home...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy