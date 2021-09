Nas may be riding high off the critical and commercial success of his latest album, King’s Disease 2, but in a recent cover story interview with EBONY, he admits to feeling low after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020. “I caught COVID in late October,” the hip-hop legend reveals. “This is the first time [I’m] mentioning it. It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard.” He also touched on the virus’ impact on society, adding, “It’s just today’s world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, Black-on-Black murder. The human spirit is being tested. I think...

