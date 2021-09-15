GUIZERIX: Erasing versus embracing our imperfections, a lesson for my daughter

Over the weekend, my family and I took the rare opportunity to visit Orange Beach, Ala. I’d been looking forward to the trip for a month, a chance for my daughter to make memories with both sets of her grandparents. In the interest of having plenty of photographic evidence with which to embarrass her when she’s a pre-teen (and simply because she’s too little to protest), I’d planned out “Mommy and Me” outfits for each day, from matching bathing suits to color-coordinating family attire for waterfront dinners.