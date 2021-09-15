CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

When Incarceration Comes Home: On Prison “Reforms” That Still Do Harm

By Reading Women
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode, Kendra and Jaclyn discuss Incarceration Nations and Prison by Any Other Name. Jaclyn: Our second discussion pick this month is Prison by Any Other Name: The Harmful Consequences of Popular Reforms by Maya Schenwar and Victoria Law. It is out from The New Press in the US, and is coming out in Australia at the end of September. You can check it out on Scribd on audio, which is how I read it. This one is a really, really interesting text. It’s looking at a whole range of popular reforms that are often posited as viable and more holistic alternatives to incarceration, but still, as the authors posit, end up being forms of carceral control in their own right. So it’s looking at things that, on the face, look like steps in the right direction.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valdosta Daily Times

ZACHARY: Transparency, reform needed at Georgia prisons

A prison sentence should not be a death sentence, unless it is. The feds are investigating Georgia prisons. People die — a lot of people die — while incarcerated in our state, and the U.S. Department of Justice wants to know why. The DOJ says in 2020 alone there were...
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

Alabama lawmakers close to finalizing prison reform plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — Lawmakers in Alabama appear to be closing in on a multi-layered prison plan. With a federal lawsuit looming over the conditions of Alabama’s prisons, the pressure is on lawmakers to find a solution. “Space for inmates, treatment, care for the inmates, safety for the inmates and...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Incarceration Nations#The New Press
abc17news.com

Prison reform advocate calls solitary confinement revenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate in Tennessee says he’s being held in solitary confinement as revenge for his advocacy. Alex Friedmann filed a federal lawsuit Thursday asking that he be moved out of solitary, where he has been housed for 18 months. Friedman is accused of hiding loaded guns and ammunition in a new Nashville jail under construction. He has not yet faced trial. In a letter to The Associated Press, Friedman says he thinks he’s being punished by prison officials for his many years of advocacy. The lawsuit claims prison officials violated his Constitutional rights by placing him in punitive conditions although he has not been convicted of any crime.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police: Serial Rapist Caught In The Act And Arrested

TURLOCK (CBS 13) — Turlock Police said they tracked down and arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple women in Turlock and other areas. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimental was taken to the Stanislaus County Jail on September 2. Police said at least two of his attacks involved homeless women and there could be more. Detectives said it was DNA evidence from the most recent known rape that narrowed down their suspect. On June 15, Pineda Pimentel allegedly picked up a homeless woman as she was walking on Geer Road in Turlock. Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, they said...
TURLOCK, CA
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KXL

10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer

SEATTLE (AP) – A Lynnwood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found to possess millions of dollars worth of fentanyl, heroin and firearms. Jose Casablanca was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation found he had enough fentanyl to make over a million pills, according to court documents.
LYNNWOOD, WA
thesource.com

Court Documents Show Four Counts Against T.I. and Tiny Upheld in Court

T.I. and his wife Tiny are currently battling multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. During a live episode of the Big Facts podcast with Big Banka and DJ Scream, T.I. spoke about the allegations. “That shit don’t hurt me,” T.I. said. “Lemme ask you a question. If that were really...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Nurse Who Threatened to Kill Vice President Harris Faces Five Years in Prison

A Black nurse who wanted to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris could face five years in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 19. Just a few weeks after being sworn into office, Niviane Petit Phelps recorded a video of herself where she explains she planned to kill Harris, “Kamala Harris, you are going to die,” Phelps said into the camera, according to an affidavit. “Your days are numbered already.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy