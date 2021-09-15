CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Eliot Gardiner finds a London home

By norman lebrecht
 4 days ago

The church of St Martin-in-the-Fields on Trafalgar Square, which achieved international renown through the late Neville Marriner’s much-recorded ensemble, now has a new resident. It was announced this morning that St Martin is to be ‘the London Home’ of the Monteverdi Choir & Orchestras – the first time that any...

